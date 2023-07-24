Monday, July 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IIUI extends last date of admission till August 07

INP
July 24, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD -The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has extended the last date for submission of online applications for admission (Fall 2023 semester) till August 07, 2023.
The decision has been taken to facilitate more candidates who intend to apply for admission. IIUI has offered admission to BS/ MS/ PhD programs in 11 faculties including Social Sciences, Faculty of Sciences, Management Sciences, International institute for Islamic Economics, Arabic, Usuluddin, Languages and Literature, Faculty of Computing, Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Education and Shariah and Law. Applicants may apply online by visiting the IIUI website.  Male applicants may contact on WhatsApp at 0319-5213192 and female applicants may contact on WhatsApp at 03195213193 for guidance and details.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1690081631.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023