Monday, July 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

In 15 months, govt did everything to inflict sufferings on people: Sh Rashid

In 15 months, govt did everything to inflict sufferings on people: Sh Rashid
NATION MONITORING
July 24, 2023
National, Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -  Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the government not only violated the constitution and law in 15 months but also deprived the poor of their livelihood. Taking to Twitter, he said that the government, with just 23 days left, increased the price of electricity to Rs50 per basic unit and jolted 230 million people with 440 volt of power. “How the people, who are drawing salary of Rs35,000-50,000, will pay the electricity bill of Rs15,000-20,000?” he said. The AML head said now electricity, gas, flour and sugar were out of the people’s reach. The incumbent government, instead of giving them relief, had done everything in 15 months which had inflicted sufferings on the people. Sanctity of human rights was violated, children and women were taken away from their homes and innocent people were put behind bars. This was the worst period of brutality, Gangeism and the politics of revenge, he added.

China Culture Center launches Yellow River Tourism Season 2023 

Tags:

NATION MONITORING

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1690158270.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023