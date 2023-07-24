In 15 months, govt did everything to inflict sufferings on people: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the government not only violated the constitution and law in 15 months but also deprived the poor of their livelihood. Taking to Twitter, he said that the government, with just 23 days left, increased the price of electricity to Rs50 per basic unit and jolted 230 million people with 440 volt of power. “How the people, who are drawing salary of Rs35,000-50,000, will pay the electricity bill of Rs15,000-20,000?” he said. The AML head said now electricity, gas, flour and sugar were out of the people’s reach. The incumbent government, instead of giving them relief, had done everything in 15 months which had inflicted sufferings on the people. Sanctity of human rights was violated, children and women were taken away from their homes and innocent people were put behind bars. This was the worst period of brutality, Gangeism and the politics of revenge, he added.