Indian woman granted one-month visa to stay in Pakistan

An Indian woman who entered Pakistan to meet her lover in Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was granted a one-month’s visa to stay with him.

The 35-year-old Anju from Kailor in India's Uttar Pradesh state, entered Pakistan via Wagah to be with her Facebook love Nasrullah, 29, a resident of Kulshoin village.

Anju told local journalists that she began dating Nasrullah on Facebook and soon fell in love with him. She loved him so much that she could not live without him and decided to risk her life to be with him.

Anju is reportedly unmarried.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Mushtaq Khan, Anju was with the police, and her travel to Pakistan was being investigated.

He said Anju had a valid visa and could stay in Pakistan for up to a month. Efforts to provide her security were being made.

Meanwhile, a security official said that the friendship between Anju and Nasrullah was also being investigated.

A local journalist said the Indian woman was avoiding the media.

He said that several journalists rushed to Nasrullah's house when the news about Anju’s arrival went viral on social media. But, they were told that she was not present at his home.

This is the second such incident within a month when a woman traveled across the boundaries of Pakistan and India.

Earlier this month, a Pakistani married woman, a mother of four, moved to India to re-marry her lover Sachin, who she connected with through the online shooting game PUBG.

Seema Haider, now Seema Sachin, lives with her new husband in his house in Rabpura, a village in India.