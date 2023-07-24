Monday, July 24, 2023
Interim PM appointment will be in line with constitution, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

Interim PM appointment will be in line with constitution, says Marriyum Aurangzeb
Web Desk
10:20 PM | July 24, 2023
National

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday made it clear that the caretaker prime minister’s appointment will be in line with the constitution.

Expressing her thoughts, Marriyum said the caretaker prime minister's name will be decided in accordance with the constitution.

"The incumbent government will take the allied parties and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on board regarding the appointment of the caretaker prime minister," Marriyum continued.

She added the negotiations between the prime minister and the opposition leader will result in the selection of the interim prime minister.

