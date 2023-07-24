JUI-F urges Muslim world to recall envoys from Sweden

Desecration of Holy Quran

KARACHI - Jamiat Ulema e Islam -Fazl (JUI-F) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman urged the Muslim World to withdraw ambassadors from Sweden over desecration of Holy Quran.

JUI-F chief was addressing a protest rally against the desecration of the holy Quran here on Sunday. He said that such nefarious actions cannot be tolerated by Muslims across the world as Muslims respect the holy scriptures of every religion. Fazl said Muslims across the world were agitating against desecration of holy Quran as they consider it as an attack on Islam.

“The heinous conduct had been repeated more than once in Sweden. This despicable act is seen as a war against Muslim world,” he said. He stated that Muslims have a broad perspective and consider Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Isa (AS), and Hazrat Musa (AS) as true prophets and believe in the heavenly books, including the Bible and the Torah.

He vowed that JUI-F will continue its effort until the Muslim world withdraws its ambassadors from Sweden. We will protest on Friday if the Muslim world does not withdraw its envoys from Sweden, Fazl warned. He said that this heinous act appears to be an attempt to undermine efforts to uphold international peace. Fazl also called for country-wide protests against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden .