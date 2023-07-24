Kabul Visit

Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani is back home following his maiden visit to Kabul for talks with the interim government. The visit took place amidst a surge in cross-border terror attacks, and a series of back and forth statements which were exchanged between the foreign offices of the two sides. The general reports regarding the trip offer little regarding the key purpose of the visit, and it remains to be seen if any substantial commitment was secured on Afghan side regarding the issue of terrorist groups.

As per reports, Ambassador Durrani reiterated Islamabad’s firm commitment to work closely with Kabul in promoting the mutually reinforcing goals of regional peace and security. Meeting with several ministers of the Interim Taliban government, wide-ranging discussions were held that encompassed the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

It is important to not view Afghanistan just through the lens of security, and this is something that Pakistan has and continues to advocate for. Thus, engaging on issues of governance, trade, education, healthcare and others is way the way to go for promoting stability and growth in the region. at the same time, it must be remembered that this trip was necessitated by the manifold increase in militant attacks by groups that have sanctuary in Afghanistan, and Kabul’s concerning statements on the matter.

Thus far, the Pakistan foreign office has given no details on what, if any, commitments were made by Kabul on fulfilling its promises on reigning in terror groups such as the TTP. Generic statements about raising the issue and that terrorism is a matter of serious concern do not help given how precarious the situation is. Just over the past year, the KP police have reported 665 militant attacks, including 15 suicide bombings. What we need is transparency and a clear stance backed by a cohesive strategy to tackle this menace, with or without the support of Kabul. We cannot keep going in circles while innocent civilians and scores of security personnel lose their lives on a daily basis.