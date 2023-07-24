Karachi witnesses sharp increase in street crimes

KARACHI-The economic hub of Pakistan, is grappling with a crime wave. According to a latest Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) report, over 45,000 incidents of robbery were reported within the span of six months, from 1st January to 30th June. In addition, more than 70 citizens were killed for retaliating during robbery, with hundreds of others wounded.

The CPLC report also revealed that approximately 300 individuals lost their lives in various violent incidents, involving personal animosities and other disputes. This is a worrying trend, and it is clear that Karachi needs urgent action to tackle its crime problem.

The government must take steps to increase the number of police officers on the streets, improve the efficiency of the police force, and crack down on criminals. Citizens also need to be more vigilant and report suspicious activity to the police.

Karachi is a great city with a lot to offer, but it cannot continue to be plagued by crime. The government and the people of Karachi must work together to make the city safe for everyone.