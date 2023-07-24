Monday, July 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Karachi youth drowns at Hawkesbay Beach

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Another teenage boy drowned while swimming at Karachi’s Hawkesbay beach on Sunday, rescue officials said. According to rescue officials, a group of youth arrived at Karachi’s Hawkesbay beach for a picnic. One youth in the group was swept away by the waves from the beach. Divers of Edhi Foundation conducted a rescue operation and recovered the body of a youth. Incidents of drowning were repeatedly reported at Karachi beaches owing to poor safety measures. Among several other factors, what makes Karachi’s beaches so dangerous is said to be their undeveloped topography. In a similar incident reported in May this year, three people drowned in the different coastal localities and canal in Karachi. Two teenagers drowned in the sea at Hawksbay’s Sonehra Point and Manora beaches.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1690081631.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023