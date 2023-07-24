Karachi youth drowns at Hawkesbay Beach

KARACHI - Another teenage boy drowned while swimming at Karachi’s Hawkesbay beach on Sunday, rescue officials said. According to rescue officials, a group of youth arrived at Karachi’s Hawkesbay beach for a picnic. One youth in the group was swept away by the waves from the beach. Divers of Edhi Foundation conducted a rescue operation and recovered the body of a youth. Incidents of drowning were repeatedly reported at Karachi beaches owing to poor safety measures. Among several other factors, what makes Karachi’s beaches so dangerous is said to be their undeveloped topography. In a similar incident reported in May this year, three people drowned in the different coastal localities and canal in Karachi. Two teenagers drowned in the sea at Hawksbay’s Sonehra Point and Manora beaches.