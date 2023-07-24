KP CM for urgent relief measures in rains-hit areas

Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday issued strict directives to the Relief Department and district administrations to remain on high alert and provide relief to the people of the area hit by torrential rains and flash floods.

The Chief Minister also directed relevant officials to ensure immediate assistance to those affected by the heavy downpours.

He said that rescue and relief operations must be promptly launched to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population as the situation demands urgent attention.

People in the distress should be provided immediate relief and support. We must take all necessary measures to ensure their safety and well being, he said.

The Chief Minister assured that the caretaker provincial government would leave no stone unturned in providing every possible assistance to those facing difficulties during this challenging hour. We will stand by the affected people throughout this difficult time and every possible help will be extended to them, he added.

He said that relief and rescue teams had been deployed to affected areas to provide immediate aid and assess the extent of the damage.

Two killed in Swat landslide

Two persons were killed in a landslide that fell on a house in Madain area of Tehsil Bahrain, District Swat, Officials of the Rescue 1122 said on Sunday.

The officials also confirmed that two persons died after being buried under the debris. Initially, five people were pulled out from under the debris and rescue teams reached the spot and started immediate search operation, the Rescue 1122 officials said.

The Rescue 1122 officials pulled out five people buried in the debris and shifted them to Civil Hospital Madain before providing first aid. After being transferred to the hospital, the doctors confirmed that two people succumbed to their injuries while the remaining three people are undergoing treatment in the hospital.