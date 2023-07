ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday visited the residence of The Nation’s senior journalist Shafqat Ali in Bewal to condole his father’s death.

A delegation of journalists also accompanied the SAPM during the visit.

Kundi prayed for the departed soul and remained with the bereaved family for some time.