LHC seeks complete record of vehicles under Punjab govt's control

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought complete record of the vehicles under the control of provincial departments and in the use of bureaucrats in Punjab, observing that the relevant officials would be summoned if the satisfactory answer was not submitted.

“How many vehicles are with the provincial departments and under the use of bureaucrats in Punjab?,” Justice Risal Hassan Syed asked the relevant authorities while passing the orders on a plea moved by a local citizen challenging purchase of new cars for the bureaucrats.

The decision came a day after the Punjab caretaker government announced that it would buy new cars for deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners, and released billions of rupees funds.

Justice Syed also warned that the relevant officer would be summoned in the personal capacity to explain his position if the satisfactory answer was not given on the subject matter.