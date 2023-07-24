Monday, July 24, 2023
Man kills sister-in-law, nephew over domestic dispute

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-A man allegedly axed to death his sister-in-law and her son and injured the slain person’s wife as well due to a domestic dispute in village Ghailu Noonari in the Hatri area here on Sunday.
According to the Hatri police, the suspect Dhani Bux Noonari was later arrested and the police also recovered the axe used in the heinous offense.
The police said slain Mohsin Noonari perished on the spot while his mother, Irshad Noonari, succumbed to her injuries at Liaquat University Hospital.
The police said they had started to interrogate the suspect besides recording statements of their relatives but the incident’s FIR could not be lodged till the filing of this report.

OUR STAFF REPORT

