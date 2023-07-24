Monday, July 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mangla Dam nears maximum capacity amidst heavy rains in AJK

Mangla Dam nears maximum capacity amidst heavy rains in AJK
Agencies
July 24, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

MIRPUR (AJK)   -  The water level at Mangla Dam has risen to 1214.95 feet due to continuous heavy rains and glacial melting in the Himalayan region of Jammu & Kashmir. The water level was approaching to its maximum conservation level of 1242 feet, with a live storage capacity of 5.329 million acre-feet (MAF), as reported by officials. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to manage the water levels in the reservoirs to prevent any potential flooding. The inflows and outflows of the rivers have been recorded over 24 hours, while other flows were gauged at 6:00 am on Sunda y.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1690158270.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023