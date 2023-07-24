Maryam Nawaz returns home

LAHORE - Senior Vice-President Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) and party’s Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sunday returned home from London after spending around three weeks abroad. Maryam had left for Dubai for an onward journey to London just before Eid. She celebrated Eid along with her father Nawaz Sharif and other family members in London. Later, she reached Saudi Arabia and performed Hajj along with his father and son. She had also been privy to Mian Nawaz Sharif’s political meetings in Dubai with the PPP leadership. Maryam also attended meetings with the Royal family in Saudi Arabia along with her father. Former MPA Mirza Javed welcomed Maryam Nawaz at Lahore Airport from where she was escorted to Jati Umra, Raiwind.