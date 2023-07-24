Mehfile Musalma at LPC tomorrow

LAHORE - Lahore Press Club (LPC) will organise a “Mehfil-e-Musalma” on tomorrow (Tuesday), in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram. Noted poet, Aitbar Sajid will preside over the event while eminent poets will present their ‘salaams’, Abdul Ma­jeed Sajid, LPC Secretary told mediamen. The event will be held in the conference hall of LPC here, under the aegis of Literary Committee of press club. Noted educationist, poet Prof Dr Fakharul Haque Noori while talking to APP said that Mehfil-e-Musalma play an important role in the evolution of spiritual insight and consciousness, particu­larly in the backdrop of Kar­bela and the tragedy associ­ated with it.