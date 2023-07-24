Monday, July 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mehfile Musalma at LPC tomorrow

Our Staff Reporter
July 24, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE -  Lahore Press Club (LPC) will organise a “Mehfil-e-Musalma” on tomorrow (Tuesday), in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram. Noted poet, Aitbar Sajid will preside over the event while eminent poets will present their ‘salaams’, Abdul Ma­jeed Sajid, LPC Secretary told mediamen. The event will be held in the conference hall of LPC here, under the aegis of Literary Committee of press club. Noted educationist, poet Prof Dr Fakharul Haque Noori while talking to APP said that Mehfil-e-Musalma play an important role in the evolution of spiritual insight and consciousness, particu­larly in the backdrop of Kar­bela and the tragedy associ­ated with it.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1690158270.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023