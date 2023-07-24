Monday, July 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mehran Uni society’s ex-management found guilty of irregularities: Registrar

STAFF REPORT
July 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Registrar Cooperative Department Sindh Muhammad Hussain Baloch has said that after due process and thorough inquiries, ex-management of Mehran University Employees Cooperative Housing Society (Ltd) Jamshoro was found guilty of irregularities, misuse of power and embezzlement of society funds. He said that the former management was not only trying to hide facts through press conferences and protests but also managing to escape from accountability process, according to a communiqué here on Sunday. Hussain Balouch said that it was on the record that the former management of the varsity’s society was given ample opportunity to ensure corrective measures including membership rights to residents, transparent execution of development works to facilitate allottees but they failed miserably to perform their functions as per true spirit of Cooperative Act/Rules 2020.  After supersession notification issued by the Secretary of Cooperative Department Sindh and in compliance of it , a team of Cooperative department reached to take the charge of the said society office. Abdul Qayum Mallah Ex- Honorary secretary and  Muhammad Bux Rajpar ex- Chairman with mala fide intentions not only threatened the officers/officials of the Cooperative department but also with the help of miscreants and unidentified people created law and order situation. 

China Culture Center launches Yellow River Tourism Season 2023 

He said that through confirmed sources Muhammad Bux Rajpar ex chairman had illegally shifted the record of the society that’ s a sheer violation of Sindh Cooperative Housing Society Act and for the purpose Jamshoro Police had been approached to lodge a criminal FIR against them. It was also learnt that Anti-Corruption Department was probing an enquiry of financial embezzlement of society funds, misuse of power, illegal use of amenities plots by depriving the genuine rights of allottees and involved in usurping dues amount every month without depositing the same in society account thereby causing huge loss in contravention of Cooperative Act/Rules 2020. In the end, he assured his commitment and full support to genuine allottees/membership rights and addressing their concerns on top priority basis.

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1690081631.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023