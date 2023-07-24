MEPCO saves over Rs 3b by reducing 0.7pc line losses

MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Compa­ny (MEPCO) has saved Rs 3.53 billion by reducing the line loss­es ratio by 0.7 per cent during the financial year 2022-23.

MEPCO has saved 144.1 mil­lion units through a reduction in line losses.

The company’s line losses in the financial year 2021-22 were 14.7 per cent which was re­duced by 0.7 per cent in the fi­nancial year 2022-23 and come down to 14 per cent from July 2022 to June 2023.

The recovery operation was underway led by Chief Execu­tive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana for recovery of monthly bills and pending dues/arrears across the region.

Likewise, MEPCO has recov­ered over Rs 4.76 trillion in line with billing from private and government consumers during the fiscal year 2022-23 with a progress recovery ratio of 98.13 per cent.

The company has recovered Rs 218.99 billion from domes­tic consumers with a 99.06 per cent recovery ratio, Rs 55.80 billion from commercial con­sumers with a 100.02 per cent recovery ratio, Rs 2.71 billion from general service connec­tion consumers with a 99.75 per cent recovery ratio and Rs 910 million were recovered from other category consumers with 103.3 per cent recovery ratio while Rs 26 billions were recovered from government de­partments.

Rs 3.29 billion fine was im­posed on 2,64,986 power pil­ferers and over Rs 2.27 billion was recovered while 2,805 cases were got registered out of 14883 applications were sent to various police stations against power pilferers during above said period.

Similarly, 2,76,162 new con­nections were provided to consumers and the number of consumers reached over 7.9 million across the region.

5,53,467 dead and faulty me­tres were also replaced during above said period, said a press release issued here on Sunday.