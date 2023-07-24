Monday, July 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Met office forecasts more rain across country

Met office forecasts more rain across country
Web Desk
1:52 PM | July 24, 2023
National

Sindh received maximum rainfall in last 24 hours as monsoon wet spell continuing in the country.

According to weather report, Padidan received 120mm rainfall, Dadu 75mm, Mirpur Khas 72mm, Surjani Town in Karachi 20mm rainfall.

Moreover, Murree received 45mm rainfall, Khanpur 42mm, Katchehry in Rawalpindi 26mm, Chaklala 22mm, Bokra in Islamabad 24mm, Zero Point 21mm and Astore in Gilgit-Baltistan received 38mm rainfall during last 24 hours.

Monsoon currents continuously penetrating in Sindh and eastern parts of the country.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain with few heavy falls likely in Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Noshahro Feroze, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana and Kashmore districts till July 25 night.

Isolated heavy falls likely in Karachi division, Sukkur, TharParker, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Khairpur and Ghotki districts till early morning 26 July with occasional gaps, the Pakistan meteorological department (Met Office) forecast.

Russia claims it foiled Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow, Crimea

Heavy falls may create water logging/localized urban flooding in low lying areas in Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Noshahro Feroze, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana and Kashmore districts today.

The weather department has also cautioned that wind/dust-storm may cause damage to lose structures including electric poles, solar panels and trees.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1690158270.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023