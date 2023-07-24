Misbah appointed advisor to PCB MC chief Zaka

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former captain of Pakistan's cricket team, has been appointed advisor to Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee, with a focus on cricket affairs.

This appointment is an honorary role, meaning that Misbah will not be receiving any remuneration for his services. Despite being offered a full-time position within the board, Misbah declined the offer due to his prior commitments.

Instead, Misbah has chosen to support the chairman by offering his invaluable experience and insights, particularly concerning domestic cricket. He met with Zaka Ashraf today to discuss his role as an advisor and agreed to contribute his expertise to benefit Pakistani cricket.