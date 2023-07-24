More new batch of buses arrive in city: Sharjeel

KARACHI-Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday said that a new batch of buses had arrived in Karachi. He said new routes were scheduled to commence in a few days.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the arrival of the new buses will significantly improve transportation convenience for the people of Karachi. He further said that additional batches of buses were expected to reach Karachi in August and October.

In a bid to improve the public transportation system and provide much-needed convenience to the residents of Karachi, Sindh govt has announced to provide transport facilities to people of Sindh at top priority.

The announcement is set to pave the way for enhanced mobility and ease in commuting across the bustling metropolis.

Taking to social media, Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon tweeted, “Good news, once again! A new fleet of Buses arrived in Karachi, which will allow the start of new routes in just a few days by the Transport Department Government of Sindh allowing further ease, access, and mobility for the public.” Moreover, Minister Memon shared that this is just the beginning of the initiative, as more buses are slated to arrive in Karachi in the coming months.

According to his tweet, additional buses are scheduled to join the city’s fleet during the months of August and October.