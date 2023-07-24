Nawabshah receives heavy to moderate showers in different areas  

NAWABSHAH - The whole of the tehsil Nawabshah received heavy to moderate showers started at 01:00 am and continued till 06:00 am. Majority of the low-lying areas were submerged under deep water. According to officials of the Divisional Information Department tehsil Nawabshah received 60mm of rain, Daur 32mm, Sakrand 28mm and tehsil Qazi Ahmed received 38 mm of rain during six hours of non-stop rainfall. On the other hand Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon has instructed all Assistant Commissioners to keep the disposal system and machinery in running order in their respective domains, visiting their areas and submitting a report on the prevailing situation. The residents of low lying areas were also seen draining out rainwater from their houses on a self-help basis.