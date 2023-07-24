NDMA directs for relocation of people in flood risk areas

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has directed the authorities concerned to make necessary arrangements for relocation of people in flood risk areas.

According to NDMA, due to rapid discharge of water at river Kabul, there is risk of flooding in the low-lying areas near Nowshera.

The NDMA said as heavy rains are likely to continue throughout the country during next two days, there is risk of land sliding and flash flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, hill torrents are expected in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts of south Punjab and Makran and Dera Bugti hilly areas of Balochistan while there is risk of flooding in Loralai, Kalat, Naseerabad, Sibi and Makran.

The NDMA also directed relevant authorities to issue advance warnings and safety measures for people.

Meanwhile, in the upper catchment areas of the Indus River, water flow has been recorded slightly higher due to rains.

Moderate flooding is expected in the Kabul River which may accelerate while discharge of water in other rivers is normal.