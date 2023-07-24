No need to delay general elections, says PPP

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation says PPP supports completion of assemblies’ tenure.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party said yesterday that there was no need to delay the general elections.

PPP leader Shazia Marri, who is also the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation, said the PPP supports the completion of the assemblies tenure. “We support the completion of the assembly’s tenure and the conduct of elections as per the constitution,” Shazia Marri said.

She said it was due to efforts of PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari that the National Assembly was completing its term for a third time running and he also desires polls on time. “The PPP is fully prepared for the elections. Under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the victory of the PPP is certain,” she said in a statement. Every worker of the PPP, she said, “is an ambassador of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Prime Minister Bilawal is the popular slogan of the people.” Marri said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had proven his competence in foreign affairs.

“Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has turned Pakistan’s hostile neighbors into friends since he became the Foreign Minister,” Shazia Marri said. She maintained that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the guarantee of a bright future for the youth.

“The Benazir Income Support Program will be expanded, and its benefits will reach the poor,” she added. Meanwhile, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, yesterday proposed practical solutions to save the national treasury.

He said the government should “reduce the usage of air conditioners in government offices to a minimum to save electricity.” He said the govt should provide assistance to consumers who use fewer units of electricity by conserving energy.

“The government should avoid increasing electricity rates for the middle and lower-income classes who use up to three hundred units of electricity. They should set an example of sacrifice by bearing the additional burden of the elite to provide relief to the country’s large population,” he added. Bukhari said the government should decrease the usage of electricity and petrol by 50% for the Prime Minister, federal and provincial ministers, governors, and top officials.

“The government should eliminate unnecessary protocols for the President, Prime Minister, federal and provincial ministers, governors, Chief Justices of Supreme and High Courts, Chief of Army Staff, and heads of defense institutions in their vehicles. They should Implement a 50% reduction in expenditures on government officials and state officers to lessen the burden on the treasury,” he suggested. Bukhari said the PPP has faith in providing maximum relief to the public to alleviate their difficulties. “They should utilise the savings from expense cuts to reduce the prices of petrol,” he proposed.