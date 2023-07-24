No torture marks found on DIG Shariq Jamal’s body in post-mortem report

LAHORE - The initial post-mortem report of the late Lahore Deputy In­spector General (DIG) of Police Shariq Jamal has revealed that his mouth was half open and there were stains of blood on his lips and teeth. However, no marks of torture were found on his body. Besides that his body was stiff at the time of his death, disclosed the report. Apart from that, there was an old injury mark on his elbow. Shariq Jamal had been found dead in myste­rious circumstances at DHA La­hore’s Defence View Apartment in the wee hours of Saturday. Sources revealed that the de­ceased had been staying at the apartment for some time, and there could be family issues why he had preferred to stay there instead of his home. Police said that the actual cause of the DIG’s death would only be ascertained after the post-mortem report was complete.

The Force was investigating the incident from different angles, the sources said, the possibility of sui­cide could not be ruled out either. Shariq’s body was initially shifted to the DHA’s National Hospital.

Later, it was taken to the Jinnah Hospital’s mortuary. Soon after learning about the incident, police officials and the DIG’s wife reached the hospital, while police, on the other hand, began an investigation into the incident. Shariq, who had also served as DIG Traffic and DIG Railway, was serving as an officer on special duty (OSD) these days. Police grilled both man and woman who had been taken into custody from the flat where the DIG’s body had been found for over two hours before later shifting them to the CIA. Sources divulged that the police were trying to find out as to what the relation was between the de­ceased and the woman; why he had come to the flat, and how often he would visit the flat. They disclosed that the police had also decided to conduct a forensic of the cellphones of both Shariq and the woman.