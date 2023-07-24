People should eliminate PTI with vote power in upcoming polls: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was cancer for national politics and the people should eliminate it with their vote power during upcoming elections.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway M-3 via Satiana here on Sunday, he said that Pakistan was making progress by leaps and bounds in 2018 when PTI Chief Imran Khan was clamped on the nation. Imran Khan promoted the culture of hate and hatred only during his tenure. “Although we have saved Pakistan from nefarious designs of PTI Chief, yet public cooperation is imperative to completely weed out his hate politics,” he added.

The minister said that Pakistan was passing through a crucial stage as multifaceted crises chocked its development pace. These crises were the outcome of ill-conceived policies of previous government, he said, adding that Imran Khan firstly made an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and then violated it due to which the entire Pakistani nation had to experience unprecedented price spiral.

He said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had taken the government during very tough situation. However, with the help of Allah Almighty, it succeeded in saving the country from default.

He said that Imran Khan was neither sincere with the nation nor loyal with the country and it was clearly evident from the mayhem of 9th May when the arsonists of his party not only vandalized the monuments of national heroes but also disgraced and put them ablaze. Now, the accused would have to face the music and they would be punished according to the law because they committed national crime, he added.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was the best combination of politics and masses’ service. This party always preferred the national interests against its personal gains. Whenever the people posed confidence in PML-N during tough situation, its leadership dragged the country out of crises. He said that in 1998, the India made atomic explosions which put the entire Pakistani nation under extreme stresses. The world community was pressurizing Pakistan to avoid from atomic explosions. In this connection, American president made five phone calls but the then Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif despite international pressure and threats made six atomic explosions to equalize the balance of power in the region.

Similarly in 2013, the country was facing unprecedented load shedding of 20 hours daily whereas rampant incidents of terrorism further aggravated the situation. At that time, the nation had posed confidence in PML-N and its supremo overcame the menace of load shedding and terrorism within 4 years and put the country on road to progress and prosperity. He said that national development was the top priority of PML-N. That’s why it launched a number of development projects in the country when it came into power. It constructed motorways, hospitals, universities and airports in addition to establishing metros and educational institutions.