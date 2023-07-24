Monday, July 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PHA implements refund policy on Ombudsman’s directive

PHA spokesman tells that this policy aims to facilitate smooth conduct of wedding ceremonies and events in PHA-managed parks and grounds

Our Staff Reporter
July 24, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Following the directives of the Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has implemented a policy for the refund of deposited amounts to ensure public conve­nience, institutional trans­parency and merit.

The PHA spokesman told media here Sunday that this policy, which came into effect on July 1, aims to facilitate the smooth conduct of wed­ding ceremonies and events in PHA-managed parks and grounds, ensuring that in­dividuals and organizations do not face any difficulties in reclaiming their depos­ited funds. He mentioned that in accordance with the ombudsman’s orders, the PHA Lahore has refunded an amount of Rs 35,000 to a citi­zen named Atif Riaz. The de­lay in the refund process led to disciplinary action being taken against the responsible senior computer operator Faisal Mahmood under the PEEDA Act, 2006. The then director (coordination) Mu­hammad Nadeem has been asked to provide an explana­tion regarding the delay.

Met office forecasts more rain across country

The spokesman further announced that as a result of actions taken in response to public relief requests re­ceived by the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, several projects have been complet­ed to improve the overall en­vironment in different areas.

Notably, the restoration of the sewerage line in Pak­pattan and the de-silting of a drain in Bahawalnagar has been successfully done. Additionally, a bridge and a drain has been construct­ed in Attock, leading to a cleaner and healthier envi­ronment for the locals. In a related development, the ombudsman’s office has interceded to ensure that WASA (Multan Develop­ment Authority) lays new sewerage lines in various areas, further enhancing the cleanliness and well-being of the local communities. 

As a result of these actions, individuals who sought re­lief through filing requests have collectively received financial relief amounting to Rs 57.612 million, concluded the spokesman.

Russia claims it foiled Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow, Crimea

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1690158270.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023