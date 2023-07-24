PM calls for political stability to attract foreign investment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for political stability to attract foreign investment and pull the country out of present economic difficulties.

Talking to office bearers of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and prominent businessmen, in Faisalabad, he stressed that politics should be put aside in the matters of economy.

The Prime Minister said the agreement with the International Monetary Fund only gave breathing space to the economy and the way out of economic difficulties is reforms in different sectors.

He said all stakeholders, including politicians, businessmen and bureaucracy should be on board for carrying out structural and deep rooted reforms.

The Prime Minister said the government has enacted the law for government to government agreements for attracting foreign investment and now countries like China, Saudi Arabia, Korea and Qatar are willing to invest in Pakistan.

However, he said these countries only want political stability so that they can set up businesses, earn profits and in return bring benefits to people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, in an interview with a private news channel, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the coalition parties assumed government in very difficult conditions and with great efforts, it succeeded in securing the IMF programme.

He said the most difficult matters he dealt with during his government were the revival of IMF agreement, devastating floods, price hikes, restoration of ties with friendly countries and appointment of army chief.

Talking about inflation, the Prime Minister said price hikes were caused by skyrocketing commodity and fuel prices in the international markets and the Ukraine war.

He said his party saved the country at the cost of its politics.

The Prime Minister said the government brought cheap oil from Russia and now it is importing liquefied natural gas from Azerbaijan at a lower cost to provide much needed relief to the people.

He regretted that the previous PTI government led by Imran Khan did not buy gas from international market at the rate of three dollars, and the negligence added to economic difficulties of the people.

About the May 9 incidents, the Prime Minister said it was an anti-state activity and an internal conspiracy.

He said the May 9 attacks were organized and preplanned for more than a year and it was an evil attempt and conspiracy to instigate a coup in the army and against its chief.