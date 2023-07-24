PM, COAS likely to open modern agri project in Khanewal today

KHANEWAL - A model farm called Fone Grow has been established in Perowal area of Khanewal, which is the first practical step towards a modern agricultural revolution in Pakistan. It is expected that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Gen Asim Munir will inaugurate this project today. This is a oneof- its-kind agricultural system spread over 2,250 acres in Khanewal which is planned to be expanded to one lakh acres in five years. In the recent meeting of the Apex Committee, it was decided to implement this project to revolutionize the agriculture sector in the country. With the cooperation of the government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army, under this project, first in Punjab and then throughout the country, the barren lands will be made suitable for farming using the modern technology. Fone Grow is a system under which corporate farming will be introduced, use of quality seeds, modern irrigation, modern machinery will be promoted, timely support of farmers will be done and through use of modern technology more and more profitable production will be achieved. A representative of Fon Grow told this scribe that Pakistan was facing shortage of food. He further said that currently Pakistan spends a big amount in dollars to import edible oil. He was of the view that within the next few years, by using this modern technology of agriculture, they would be able to help the country in this regard. He also said that this project in Khanewal was a flagship project of this plan and Fon Grow has cultivated oil seed producing crops in the area.