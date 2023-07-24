PM urges masses to defeat political masquerades of PTI in polls

FAISALABAD/ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the people to avenge the rigging of the 2018 general elections with the power of their mandate during the upcoming general elections by defeating the political masquerades of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He said during the 2018 rigged polls, Imran Niazi and his clique were brought to power but the people of Faisalabad would defeat them in the general elections by massively supporting the PML-N candidates. “During the PTI’s four-year rule, not a single brick was laid on the projects initiated by the PML-N government rather than a barrage of baseless and awkward allegations were levelled against the opposition leadership,” said the prime minister this while addressing a ceremony after laying the foundation stone of development projects including the Faisalabad Satyana Bypass linking Motorway-3. He said that Imran Niazi was made a prime minister through rigged polls (Jhurloo elections), with malfunctioning of RTS and the PML-N was deprived of its seats. The prime minister sneered that contrary to Imran Niazi’s tall claims for a vast network of public welfare projects, nothing tangible could be witnessed. Where were those 300 billion dollars, they claimed were parked abroad, he remarked and jeered that not a single penny could be brought back. He further castigated the PTI chairman for his claims against seeking financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and said rather he reneged on the agreement and conspired and burdened the coalition government. The ceremony was attended by ministers, parliamentarians, relevant authorities, party leaders and a large number of people. The prime minister said if the people give mandate to the PML-N in the next general elections, Nawaz Sharif would be the prime minister and under his guidance, he would work as an ordinary worker. “We, all along with our coalition partners in the government, shall set the country on path of progress and prosperity,” he declared. The prime minister also commended Nawaz Sharif for initiating billions of dollars CPEC projects and said during his tenure, inflation was locked at 3.5 per cent. If the people decided to bring Nawaz Sharif to power in the upcoming elections, within a decade, the former prime minister would transform the country to compete India on the economic fronts, he added.

He assured that if given a chance, they promised ‘to fight for Pakistan and secure its lost place among the comity of nations and will break the begging bowl by sending its pieces to be decorated around Banigala’. He opined that such achievement would not be possible with witchcraft but by hard work, sincerity and devotion. Under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif from 2013-2018, he said, the development journey of the country continued with its economy skyrocketing, but through a conspiracy involving former chief justice Saqib Nisar who was then heading the coterie, disqualified the former prime minister in Iqama case.

That journey was ended, he said, adding that he had reminded the officials at that time that a day would arrive when they would repent of bringing Imran Niazi to power. He said that his government had distributed Rs 100 billion across Pakistan after the last year’s devastating floods that had affected millions of people. The prime minister also announced to give millions of laptops to the young people if came to power besides, developing agriculture, natural resources and minerals sectors. About the hike in prices of electricity, the prime minister maintained that it was not applicable to those consumers using up to 200 units. He regretted that the 190 million pounds fraud story and proceeds from the Toshakhana watch sale should have been deposited in the national exchequer or donated to the students of Danish schools instead of making way into pockets of PTI’s leadership. Earlier, in his Twitter handle, the prime minister reiterated the resolve by promising the people to eradicate economic woes, poverty and inflation from the country. The thanked Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, who on his request, extended relief to the provincial government employees and pensioners regarding the increase in salaries and pensions and bringing them at par with the federal government employees and pensioners.

He also congratulated the Punjab government employees for an increase of 35 percent in salaries and 17.5 percent increase in pensions.

By doing it, the prime minister said, the caretaker chief minister earned the prayers of millions of government employees and pensioners in the province. In another tweet, the prime minister said that under his direction, a ‘SehatmandGhiza, TandrustiSadaa (Healthy diet, Health Forever’ campaign was being launched all over Pakistan that would help consumers to get information about the food ingredients served to them.

He said under the drive, every restaurant would inform the consumer about the total calories included in the foodstuff. The prime minister observed that public health was closely related to the provision of a clean and healthy diet. It was their right to learn about the food ingredients with which they were served so that they could choose food items on the basis of the provision of better and clear information.