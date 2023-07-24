Police action against rash PSV drivers, house servants’ registration continues

ISLAMABAD-Crackdown of Islamabad capital police against drivers of heavy/ Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) operating in dangerous manner continues in the federal capital, according to the police.

It said during July only, more than 1,000 tickets were issued and over 270 vehicles were impounded at different police stations over violation of traffic rules. “We, together, will ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens. There will be no leniency in legal action against drivers who endanger the lives and property of civilians,” said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer.

According to details, on the special orders of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a decision has been made to take further strict legal action against PSV vehicles that violate traffic laws, especially heavy public service vehicles operating dangerously.

The drivers repeatedly violating traffic laws and having their vehicles impounded will have their route permits canceled. To ensure effective implementation of the law, the especially-formed Special Squad by Islamabad Capital Police will be further revamped.

The squad is responsible for carrying out operations on various highways and intersections in Islamabad, taking legal action against PSV vehicles violating traffic laws, and also taking strict actions against vehicles operating without fitness certificates.

Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer is closely monitoring this special initiative. Citizens can report complaints to the Islamabad Capital Police HelpLine Pucar-15, and he also emphasized that there will be no leniency in taking strict legal action against lawbreakers concerning the safety of human lives.

Meanwhile, following the special orders of IG Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police “Knock the Door” campaign for the registration of employees and tenants is in full swing, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, during this campaign various teams of Islamabad Capital Police are going door-to-door to ensure the registration of tenants and domestic workers as well as to inquire about the problems faced by the citizens.

In this regard, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad has registered a data of 147 house servants of 180 houses from Kohsar police station jurisdiction. The purpose of this campaign is to avoid any untoward incident by maintaining law and order in the federal capital. The registration of tenants and domestic workers would help keep a close watch on miscreants and prevent the elements involved in any kind of suspicious activity.

He said citizens are also requested that they can ask for the identity of a person if someone dressed in civil clothes comes to their house in order to collect the data.

Unregistered employees and tenants could be involved in serious crime like theft and robbery by impersonating as a sober citizen and Islamabad Capital Police is trying to provide a safe environment to the citizens of the federal capital by using all its resources.