Monday, July 24, 2023
Police conduct flag march to maintain peace during Muharram

Agencies
July 24, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -   Dis­trict police on Sunday con­ducted flag march in all four tehsils of Sialkot to maintain law and order situation. Ac­cording to details, the flag march was led by District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal from Kutchery Chowk. The purpose of the flag march is to maintain law and or­der while the district police is working day and night to ensure security during Mu­harram. All Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPOs), Sta­tion House Officers (SHOs) and police personnel par­ticipated in the flag march.

