PESHAWAR - The prices of vegetables and fruits remain unchanged in provincial capital Peshawar here on Sunday.

According to a visit to the vegetables and fruits markets, the prices of the vegetables and fruits remained the same as they were on Saturday.

The price of ginger was Rs1100, garlic Rs340 and lemon Rs160 per kg. Onion Rs60, tomato Rs110, green pepper Rs100, okra Rs100 and curry Rs40, Potato Rs120, Kachalu Rs110 and Cauliflower Rs160, Tenda Rs120 per kg.