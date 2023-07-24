Monday, July 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PRIME Think Tank stresses structural, public sector reforms

PRIME Think Tank stresses structural, public sector reforms
Agencies
July 24, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD-PRIME, the Islamabad-based think tank Policy Research Institute of Market Economy, has stressed the importance of regulatory, structural, and public sector reform in its latest quarterly assessment report, PRIME Plus. 
As per the report, “The current government has exerted considerable efforts to ensure stability in the country. Support from friendly nations and the IMF is anticipated to help sustain the country through the election season and the period leading to the appointment of the new government. The Pakistani Rupee is expected to stabilise in the short to medium term.” “Although global and domestic inflationary pressures persist, they are gradually slowing down. These efforts may help prevent further decline in macroeconomic indicators,” it added. The think tank highlighted a positive aspect, noting that the government incorporated expenditure cuts into the budget based on the IMF’s recommendations. As a result, the budget achieved a primary surplus, and the government initiated the process of decoupling pensions from the budget.
PRIME recommended that imposing higher taxes on the existing tax base could impede compliance and dissuade potential new tax filers from participating in the system. Additionally, the think tank observed that companies were increasingly incentivised to explore strategies for minimising their tax liabilities. The report subtly implied that the budget might have fallen short of fully addressing these crucial aspects. According to the think tank, taxes on salaried individuals, businesses, and companies were raised, resulting in an increased tax burden on existing taxpayers. However, the government’s efforts to broaden the tax base were deemed unsuccessful.
 PRIME made an observation that this budget appears to be more complex than its predecessor, mainly due to the introduction of numerous new tax exemptions and the limited removal of previous ones. 
The think tank also expressed concerns about potential challenges in tax enforcement, which could lead to increased costs and inefficiencies in the collections process.
The report predicted a sidelining of the privatisation agenda and expressed little optimism for State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) reform over the next 12 months. While the government appeared interested in privatisation after the election year, efforts related to foreign direct investment indicate limited feasibility in the short run.

China Culture Center launches Yellow River Tourism Season 2023 

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1690081631.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023