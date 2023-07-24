Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for no public service

LONDON-Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called on to ‘pay a bigger price’ for the life of luxury they are currently living. These accusations and claims have been shared by Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burell. He weighed in on everything for Slingo, and started off by saying, “The problem is with them now they’ve got to reinvent themselves somehow. But with what and how?” “The biggest problem I have is the fact they’ve taken so much from so many and they’ve given nothing back,” Mr Burell later added.

But “That doesn’t ring true with Princess Diana’s philosophy in life because she always said the price you pay for this wonderful lifestyle is public service and you have to give something back.” “Where is Harry and Meghan’s public service? They both have a great platform they could use for this. Maybe they will. I hope they will.” Whereas, Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for his fame, and the decision to marry Meghan Markle because she’s only become famous by association. Accusations against the Duke of Sussex and his lack of intrigue have been shared by Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burell. All of this has been shared as part of Mr Burell’s feelings towards the royal. He broke it all down for Slingo and started the conversation off by saying, “What else is Harry famous for, being royal?” “Meghan is famous for becoming royal and that’s their story,” after all. In the end, it’s merely the truth that “both Netflix and Spotify signed up for that content, for their story, for their experience with the royal family and sadly, I think it’s been a shortcoming.” In the middle of his chat Mr Burell even went as far as to add, “The Sussexes should have seen it coming, they have a professional set-up. They should have known what to expect,” but “somebody’s had the wool pulled over their eyes.”

Regardless, “they’ve seen it now and I think this goes hand-in-hand with Meghan and Harry’s decreasing popularity on both sides of the Atlantic…”. “I was in America a month ago and people that I spoke to, just ordinary people, said that they were sick and tired of it and they were no longer interested in the Meghan and Harry story,” Mr Burell also recalled before signing off and concluding the chat.