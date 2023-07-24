Monday, July 24, 2023
Protect greenery

July 24, 2023
Opinions, Letters

The Sindh government should launch an annual tree-planting drive to help sensitise people about the importance of maintaining green spaces and combating illegal logging in urban and semi-urban areas. Green spaces play a crucial role in combating climate change and heatwaves and should be cherished as an integral part of life in cities and towns.
Furthermore, municipal authorities must impose harsher penalties on those engaged in chopping down trees that are part of public parks and other protected green spaces.
SAIM BIN SALEEM,
Karachi.

