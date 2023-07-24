PU holds 2nd entry test for undergraduate programs

LAHORE - Punjab University (PU) organised its 2nd entry test for admissions in undergraduate programs here on Sunday. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood and Chair­man Test Committee Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry visited the examination centers.

Talking to the media on this occa­sion, Dr. Mahmood said that more than 30,000 students registered themselves for the entrance test. He said that examination centers were established for the entrance test in all important cities of the country. He said that examination centers have been established in Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Gilgit, Sakardu, Dera Ismail Khan and other impor­tant cities of the country. He added that as many as 110 examination centers were established across Pakistan while entrance tests were being conducted in 61 examination centers in Lahore. He said that vari­ous entry tests were being conduct­ed for admissions in various gradu­ate programs.

He said that 25 percent marks for undergraduate admissions were reserved for the entry test, adding that guidance camps were set up for students in new campus and old campus and shuttle bus service was provided. He said that arrangements were also made for the parents of the students.