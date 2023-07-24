Punjab CM, French ambassador discuss promotion of bilateral cooperation

LAHORE - Ambassador of France Mr. Nicolas Galey met with the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office on Sunday. Matters pertain­ing to mutual interests, promotion of bilateral cooperation and enhancing cooperation in various sectors were discussed in the meeting.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi while talk­ing on this occasion stated that Pakistan and France hold excellent cordial relations. He stressed the need to promote relations between the two countries in economic, trade and other sectors on a durable basis.

“We deem the cooperation of France in high esteem with regard to culture, tourism and water treat­ment. We would welcome imparting training to the provincial officers and Medical Superintendents of hos­pitals with regard to management skills. We would like to benefit from the expertise of France with regard to strengthening the agriculture sec­tor and increasing production”, the chief minister told the French envoy.

He also thanked France for provid­ing assistance in its program to restore the historical buildings. Mohsin Naqvi stated that the Punjab government had assigned a task to the Walled City of Lahore Authority to restore further five historical buildings. The French ambas­sador said his government was keen to promoting cooperation with the Punjab government in its program to restore historical buildings. He said that France would review to launch a training pro­gram with the Punjab government and continue its cooperation with the Pun­jab government at every level.

CM VISITS BAHRIA ORCHARD HOSPITAL TO MEET WITH A LITTLE GIRL

An eight years old little girl Noor Fatima after undergoing a successful cardiac operation at Bahria Orchard Hospital has been discharged from the hospital on fully regaining her health. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi visited the hospital. Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and Secretary Health accompanied him.CM Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Secre­tary, IG Police met with the little girl and saw her off for her home.CM Moh­sin Naqvi and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman gave gifts to the little girl Noor Fatima. Inspector General of Police Doctor Usman Anwar kept on amusing the little girl.CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed his profound plea­sure over regaining complete health of little girl Noor Fatima and getting discharged from the hospital. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his affection with the little girl Noor Fatima on regain­ing complete health after undergoing a successful cardiac operation. Mother of the little girl thanked CM Mohsin Naqvi and the hospital administra­tion for providing excellent treatment and care. It may be clarified that the little girl Noor Fatima had two cardiac valves blocked and CM Mohsin Naqvi during his visit to DHQ Hospital Ka­sur had directed to shift the little girl Noor Fatima to Bahria Orchard Hospi­tal. The little girl Noor Fatima under­went a free operation at the Bahria Orchard Hospital.CM Mohsin Naqvi remarked that by the grace of Allah Almighty and due to hard work of Bahria Hospital doctors the little girl Noor Fatima has been blessed with a new life. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that life is smiling in the beautiful smile of a little girl.CM Mohsin Naqvi thanked the administration and doc­tors of Bahria Orchard Hospital.