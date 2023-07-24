Monday, July 24, 2023
Rain, wind with thundershower expected in most parts of country: PMD
Web Desk
9:50 AM | July 24, 2023
Rain and wind with thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls are likely to occur in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast and south Balochistan and Sindh during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit nineteen and Murree sixteen degree centigrade. 

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Shopian, Baramula, Pulwama and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:    

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula  seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh ten, Anantnag and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade.  

