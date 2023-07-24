Remodelling of Pat Feeder Canal System escalates cost by 45pc

ISLAMABAD - The cost of the remodelling of Pat Feeder Canal System in Balochistan has escalated by over Rs19 billion (45 percent) from its original estimated cost, in a span of just one year.

The project cost has escalated from Rs42.649 billion in 2022 to Rs61.793 billion in the second revised PC-I, official source told The Nation.

In the original PC-I of the project the cost of the estimated cost of the project was Rs42.649 billion, which has escalated to Rs64.988 billion in the first revised PC-I, which was rationalised to Rs61.793 billion in the second revised PC-I, the source said. The project will be framed on 50:50 cost sharing basis between federal government and the province ie GoB as per NEC decision.

The Water Apportionment Accord (WAA) was constituted in 1991 for the allocation of the different provinces share from the Indus basin. The share of the Balochistan out of the total is 12 percent.

Being a water scarce province it is very critical to utilise that share efficiently and minimise the conveyance losses. As the Pat Feeder Canal is constructed between 1963 to 1969 and it conveys the major share of the province with other canals like Kirther etc and its rehabilitation has been done many times, but the system needs a detail inspection and rehabilitation to avoid the wastage of water. Therefore, for the long-term sustainability of the agricultural production of the province it is vital to properly manage and utilise the share of the Balochistan. The main objectives of undertaking the project are to address the following issues that are preventing the Pat Feeder Canal from reaching its full development capacity as per the share under Indus Water Accord. Due to siltation, seepage through canal system and other design problems, the capacity is insufficient to carry share of Balochistan in Indus water which is 243.18 cumecs (8587 cusecs), currently only 127.42 to 141.58 cumecs (4,500 to 5,000 cusecs) are conveyed,

The project will provide reliable irrigation supplies to an additional cultivable command area (CCA) of about 73,500 ha (181,619 acres) in the Kachhi Plain. In addition, because of the shortage in supply due to reduced capacity of the canal system and seepage losses and subsequent shortage of supplies presently only about 123,241 ha (304,528 acres) are being irrigated out of the total CCA of 176,058.3 ha (435,040 acre).

After the implementation of the project the total CCA of 176,058.30 ha (435,040 acres) will be provided with sustainable irrigation supplies. Therefore, the total additional command area to benefit will be 249,559 ha (616,659 acres). The project’s goal is to address issues that are preventing the Pat Feeder Canal from reaching its full potential. The main canal’s capacity was inadequate when it was built, and it has since been reduced by siltation. The objectives of the project include, utilisation of full perennial share of Balochistan in Indus Water for the benefit of agriculture in the province; bringing canal water to part of Kachhi plain where drought and adverse groundwater conditions are making life untenable; reducing flood threat in terms of crop losses from frequent flood inundations; alleviation of poverty in the stricken area of Balochistan; and providing drinking water and settlement opportunities for nomad population.