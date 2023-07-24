Romp in the rain as American Brian Harman wins Open  

HOYLAKE - Unflappable American Brian Harman romped to a six-stroke victory in the British Open as he held a high-calibre chasing pack at bay on the greatest day of his career at a rain-drenched Royal Liverpool on Sunday. The 36-year-old PGA Tour stalwart, an avid hunter back home in Georgia, offered hope for those wanting a thrilling conclusion to the 151st championship with a few early errors. But the diminutive left-hander proved elusive prey for his bedraggled pursuers as he turned the final day into a procession, calmly plotting his way to the Claret Jug with a one-under closing round of 70 for a 13-under total of 271. Few would have picked world number 26 Harman as a likely winner before the tournament. But he proved the old adage that drives are for show and putts are for dough still applies as his precision play left the rest in his wake. Spain’s Jon Rahm, Austria’s Sepp Straka, South Korea’s Tom Kim and Australian Jason Day were tied for a distant second place with pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy and Emiliano Grillo a further shot back. Harman had seized control of the tournament with a sensational second-round 65 on Friday and never loosened his grip. He began Sunday’s climax five shots clear of compatriot Cameron Young and six ahead of Rahm who had roared into contention with a course record 63 on Saturday. It needed someone to shoot very low or a Harman collapse to make things interesting and when the American bogeyed the second hole and the fifth, after driving his ball into a gorse bush, Masters champion Rahm briefly closed to within three strokes. Harman’s previous best performance at a major was in the 2017 U.S. Open when he led by one stroke after 54 holes only to be overhauled by fellow American Brooks Koepka. But this time, with the largest three-round Open lead since Rory McIlroy won on the same course in 2014, he responded to every setback in style with his trusty putter again proving to be his weapon of choice.