SC bars PTI chief's arrest in lawyer murder case

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court on Monday barred the law enforcement agencies from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief till next date of hearing on August 9 in lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case.

The three-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Afridi also comprised Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Mazhar Ali Naqvi.

PTI chairman was also present in the court at the time of hearing. Lawyer of the petitioner did not attend court. However, Advocate General Balochistan sought court order for PTI chairman to join the investigation process and report to investigation officer.

The Supreme Court adjourned hearing of the case till August 9 asking the PTI chief to attend the court on next hearing date.

Separately, Inspector General of Balochistan Police submitted the investigation report to the Supreme Court in lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case.

The report said that the victim was being threatened over a petition filed in the apex court on Article 6.

In the report submitted by Balochistan IG, the apex court was told that during the investigation, a seven-member JIT was formed by the Ministry of Interior under the chairmanship of CTD DIG on June 8, which has held 8 meetings so far.

The report stated that it was decided to call the accused in the first meeting of the JIT. Summons were sent to PTI chairman PTI on June 19.

Despite several notices, the PTI chairman did not join the investigation. It was decided to include four suspects including PTI chairman in the investigation.

According to the report, statements of the deceased's wife and two brothers had also been recorded, while the investigation was still ongoing.