Monday, July 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Shangla police crackdown on activists, leaders of PTI continues

APP
July 24, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

SHANGLA   -   Shangla police’s crackdown on activists and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) involved in May 9 and 10 vandalism is continuing and a case has been registered against 35 under 3 MPO, in which 16 others have been arrested, and raids are ongoing for their arrest.

Late night police raided the houses of some important PTI leaders including former provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai’s brother Liaquat Yousafzai.

A total of 16 activists and leaders have been arrested in various police stations of Shangla district, for which a team of lawyers including the president of Shangla Bar Association and general secretary of Insaf Lawyers Forum Malakand Division Jawad Ali Noor Advocate, president of Tehreek-e-Insaf Lawyers Forum reached Peshawar High Court.

Among those arrested under 16 MPO are Anwar Ali Jan, Hamidullah Khan, Nawabzada Ihsan Bahadur, Khaliq Zaman, Ali Akbar, Nisar Muhammad, Sulaiman Ameer, Pir Aman Khan, Ali Baz Khan, Khalil Muhammad, Faizullah, Rozi Khan, Muhammad Rehman, Jahanzeb, Samiullah, who have been transferred to jail immediately after their arrest.

China Culture Center launches Yellow River Tourism Season 2023 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1690081631.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023