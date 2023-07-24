Solving problems of business community top priority, says DC

MULTAN - Deputy Commissioner, Umar Jah­angir, said on Sunday that solving the problems of the business community was top priority of the incum­bent government so that they could play their effec­tive role in the stability of the country’s economy. He expressed these views while addressing the maiden meeting of district coordi­nation committee at Multan chamber of commerce and industry. MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal, Senior Vice President Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, Vice Presi­dent Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed, President of Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Sheikh Faisal Saeed, Khawaja Mu­hammad Hussain, Khawaja Muhammad Usman and oth­ers were present. He further said that a monthly meeting with business community was scheduled under the directions of government and added that it could be held two or three times in a moth for quick solution of the problems. DC said that the purpose of the establish­ment of the committee was to make it possible to solve the problems faced by the businessmen related to the provincial departments and get feedback from the rel­evant departments. DC also announced establishment of sub-committee on Green Multan with the consultation of MCCI which will select an area of the city and work to make it green. Replying a question, Umar said that the Vehari road has been divided into three sections for construction of road and work on first section would be completed within two or three months. He said that the tenders for waterworks road has been done while the work on Nawabpur road will also be started soon