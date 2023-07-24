Tayyab Tahir’s ton earns Shaheens’ ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

LAHORE-Tayyab Tahir’s sparkling century helped Pakistan Shaheens beat India A by 128 runs in the final of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday evening.

According to information made available here, this was Shaheens’ second successive ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup title, after the side defeated Bangladesh in the 2019 edition final. After being put into bat, the openers provided a solid 121-run start to the innings. Saim Ayub provided a superb start for Shaheens as he hammered 59 runs off 51 balls that included seven fours and two sixes.

Saim was the first batter to return to the hut. His opening partner Sahibzada Farhan was the next batter to be dismissed with 146 runs on the board. He played 62 balls to gather a significant 65 runs with the help of four boundaries and same number of maximums.

After the departure of opening batters, Shaheens were in a spot of bother when they lost three wickets in quick succession. Omair Bin Yousuf could add just 35 runs while playing 35 balls and hitting four fours while Qasim Akram couldn’t open his account and Captain Mohammad Haris scored just two runs. At that stage, Shaheens were reeling at 187 for five in 28.4 overs.

At that crucial juncture of the match, Tayyab was joined by Mubasir Khan and the pair stitched 126 runs for the sixth wicket. Right-handed batter Tayyab brought up his fourth List A century off just 66 balls. He was dismissed for 108 off 71 balls, which included 12 fours and four towering sixes.

Mubasir’s 47-ball 35 and cameos from Mehran Mumtaz and Mohammad Wasim Jnr helped Shaheens post a mammoth 352 for eight in 50 overs. Mehran made 10-ball 13 runs with the help of two fours while Mohammad Wasim Jnr smashed an unbeaten 17 off balls, hitting one four and one six. For India A, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Riyan Parag bagged two wickets apiece.

Chasing the target of 353, India A openers got off to a decent start, stitching a 64-run partnership for the first wicket, but once the opening stand was broken, India A were never in the hunt and were bundled out for 224 in 40 overs. Opening batter Abhishek Sharma top-scored with a 51-ball 61, hitting five fours and a six.

For Shaheens, Sufiyan Muqeem bagged three wickets for 66, while Arshad Iqbal, Mehran Mumtaz and Mohammad Wasim Jnr took two wickets each. Tayyab, for his century, was named the player of the final.