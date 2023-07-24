Three candidates withdraw nomination papers, six to compete in the Tehsil Hvelian by-polls

HAVELIAN - Three candidates have with­drawn their nomination papers on Sunday leaving six candidates to compete against each other in Tehsil chairman Havelian by-elections.

The candidates who have with­drawn their nomination papers includes Khurshid Azam Khan, Malik Bilal Ahmed, and Ahsha Khan. The remaining candidates who will contest for the slot of chairman are Azir Sher Khan, Abdullah Azam Khan, and Si­kander Azam Khan independent candidates, Iftikhar Khan Jadoon from Tehreek-e-Insaf, Malik Talha Asif from Pakistan Muslim League-N and Sardar Shiraz from Pakistan Peoples Party.

According to the district elec­tion commission office, Tehsil Havelian has a substantial voter base, with a total of 165,800 registered voters. Among these, 88,364 are male voters, while 77,436 are female voters.

The Tehsil is divided into nine union councils and 37 village councils, making for a total of 134 polling stations, with 218 polling stations designated for male voters and 174 for female voters. The election has gained significant momentum as can­didates and voters have actively engaged in communication to garner support for their respec­tive campaigns.