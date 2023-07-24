Monday, July 24, 2023
Three criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

July 24, 2023
MULTAN  -  Police have busted three no­torious criminal gangs and arrested twelve members of the gangs besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown. 

Holding a press conference here on Sunday, the SP Cantt Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza said that under the di­rectives of the City Police Of­ficer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, a special crackdown was launched against the criminal gangs. The police busted three notorious gangs including Usman Gang, Riz­wan Gang and Mudasir Gang while 12 members of these gangs including ring leaders have also been arrested. 

The police have recovered looted valuables 25 motor­cycles, cattle, truck, mobile phones, laptops and cash Rs 3.6 million from their posses­sion by tracing 42 cases from them. 

Further investigations were underway and more recover­ies were expected from the ar­rested criminals, he said and added that illegal weapons have also been recovered from their possession.

