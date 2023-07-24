Monday, July 24, 2023
Thundershower likely to persist in Sindh including Karachi

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted thundershower for most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours. The rain wind or thundershower is forecast for Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Padidan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirbabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Thatta and Badin. The Minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in °C: Karachi 34-36, Hyderabad 37-39, Sukkur 39-41, Thatta 38-40, Mohenjodaro 38-40, Dadu 39-41, Mithi 36-38, and in Nawabshah 36-38.s Meanwhile, Hyderabad received heavy showers on Sunday, entailing a blackout in the city due to the power outage. The Pakistan Meteorological Department recorded up to 15 millimeter rainfall till morning. The heavy downpour started before 2 am and lasted for 20 minutes followed by low downpour and drizzle, sporadically. The power outage hit the city immediately after the rain and it took several hours before the electric supply restored completed. The rain resulted in flood-like situation in low-lying areas in Hyderabad but the weather remained pleasant throughout the day.

OUR STAFF REPORT

