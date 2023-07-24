UBL reports strong results for H1’ 23

ISLAMABAD-United Bank Limited (UBL) declared a Consolidated Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs52.0 billion for the half year ended June 30th 2023, with an impressive growth of 50 percent over last year. Profit After Tax (PAT) was reported at Rs27.5 billion, with a two-fold increase. Earnings Per Share (EPS) was measured at Rs22.01 (H1’ 22: Rs9.77). The ROE for the current period was reported at 26 percent (H1’ 22: 13 percent).

The asset base has crossed Rs3.4 trillion, deposits have reached Rs2.4 trillion and advances were recorded at Rs916 billion as at June’ 23. The bank’s gross revenues stood at Rs85.5 billion, growing by 36 percent, driven by the buildup in the deposit base and well positioned investment portfolio. Net-markup income (NII) increased by a robust growth of 54 percent to Rs72.3 billion for H1’ 23. The bank’s Non-Fund Income (NFI) was reported at Rs13.1 billion for H1’ 23.

Domestic CASA deposits averaged Rs1.5 trillion for H1’ 23, with a growth of 13 percent year on year and a portfolio increase of Rs167 billion. The average CASA to total deposits ratio continued to strengthen and was measured at 90 percent in H1’ 23 (H1’ 22: 87 percent). Islamic banking remains a key priority and UBL continues to expand within this fast-growing segment. UBL Ameen’s branch network stands at over 150 branches with 500 Islamic Banking Windows (IBWs) all across Pakistan. The bank sees the Islamic segment as a tremendous growth opportunity and will continue to build on the UBL Ameen footprint.

UBL has embraced the digital age by offering a comprehensive range of digital banking services. UBL’s digital banking platform has revolutionised financial services, providing convenient, secure, and user-friendly solutions. In 2023, the number of registered accounts reached 3.7 million increasing by 27 percent. The number of financial transactions has increased by 69 percent, while the payment value of financial transactions has grown by 84 percent to over Rs2.1 trillion YTD June’ 23. The bank is redefining the financial landscape with a futuristic mindset, innovative ideas and well directed capital allocation towards technology investments.