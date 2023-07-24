Monday, July 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

US deeply concerned by India sexual assault case in Manipur viral videos

Agencies
July 24, 2023
International, Newspaper

Washington   -   The United States said on Sunday it was deeply concerned by reports of viral videos showing two women paraded naked in India’s northeastern state of Manipur, a sexual assault case that enraged the country. The assault, in which a mob allegedly raped and paraded the naked women, took place over two months ago, but it captured national and global attention as the video went viral on social media in the past week. Police have made some arrests. A US State Department spokesperson called the incident “brutal” and “terrible” and said the United States conveyed its sympathies to the victims. The assault was reported by the victims aged 21 and 19 in May during intense ethnic clashes between the tribal Kuki people and the majority ethnic Meitei over potential changes to economic benefits given to the Kuki. The trouble was quelled after New Delhi rushed thousands of paramilitary and army troops to the state of 3.2 million people. But sporadic violence and killings resumed soon afterwards and the state has remained tense since. At least 125 people have been killed and more than 40,000 have fled their homes since the violence erupted in Manipur.

China Culture Center launches Yellow River Tourism Season 2023 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1690081631.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023