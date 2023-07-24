Violent video games pose mental health risks, warns researcher

ISLAMABAD-Violent video games are affecting the mental health of the players due to technological advancements such as live interaction with the other players, competitive elements and immersive graphics.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday prominent researcher Dr. Zaheer Khan highlighted that teenagers and individuals from lower socioeconomic backgrounds are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of violent games. He said that in developed countries more effects were observed on the upper class due to the digital divide while in Pakistan research yielded opposite results. He cautioned that people with sedentary lifestyles are more susceptible to the negative consequences of violent games. He explained that the violent content in these games can influence players’ minds and may trigger aggression in real-life situations. He noted that parents have grown increasingly concerned about the potential link between violent games and self-harm or aggressive behaviour.

Dr. Zaheer highlighted that players who invest excessive amounts of time in violent games and struggle to overcome difficult levels may resort to self-harm as a coping mechanism.

“This alarming trend needs parental vigilance and intervention,” he added. Traditionally media researchers focused on television content but the widespread availability of mobile phones without parental moderation has raised new concerns, he said adding that a recent study revealed that approximately 3,000 residents of Faisalabad were addicted to violent video games.

He said that parents tend to intervene only when their children reach an addiction level and stressed the importance of monitoring children from the outset of their gaming activities.

To address this issue, Dr. Zaheer called for the implementation of a video game rating system based on players’ age in the country. Additionally, he advised parents to closely examine their child’s social circle, as invitations to play these games often originate from friends.

In order to mitigate the harmful effects of violent games, Dr. Zaheer recommended increased physical activity. He also advocated for greater awareness, parental guidance, and a balanced approach to gaming to safeguard the well-being of players, particularly among vulnerable demographics.